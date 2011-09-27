Sioux City Postal Workers To Get Paid $1.72 Million For Not Working

Photo: Superbomba via flickr

Nearly one-third of the workers at a Sioux City postal branch slated for closing are going to be paid even after the facility shuts down.According to The Associated Press, the centre will be closed October 1, and while 100 of the workers have taken other mail jobs, 40 others are on standby (via Twin Cities Press).



These workers will look for postal jobs until their contract expires in 2015, but until then they could be called to sit in a room at the Sioux City post office until they’re needed.

Under union contract these workers would get $1.72 million for performing little to no work.

