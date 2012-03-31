Sino-Forest Is Filing For Bankruptcy

Photo: Bloomberg

Ever since Muddy Waters analyst Caron Block said that Chinese timber company Sino-Forest was a sham, the whole company started collapsing.Part of what made that interesting was the fact that John Paulson, the powerful hedge funder who’s been having a terrible year, lost $500 million while everyone was jumping ship. Brutal.



Now the company is filing for bankruptcy, according the Globe and Mail.

Think it will help Paulson sleep better at night?

