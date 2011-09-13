Sinn's New Superman Watch: The EZM 10

This will be German Sinn’s new flagship rough activity watch, and the tenth watch to bear the EZM title. I quite love this watch and further find it interesting that it is quite retro in design in comparison to where the EZM series was going. Though not like 1950’s retro – which is a darn good thing. Nevertheless, the piece contains some great modern technology and will make Sinn fans and newbies to the brand alike want one.

“EZM” stands for “Einsatzzeitmesser” which means “mission timer.” These are among Sinn’s more serious pieces and have been delighting both collectors and the people that really need them for years. The release of a new EZM watch is always cause for pause. As of writing this article, the Sinn EZM 10 is still in “pre-official announcement mode.” I will update this article with more details and images as they become available – so sorry for the fuzzy looking scan.

The look and design of this watch feels like something out of the Lemania 5100 movement days. Even the movement is meant to remind you of the Lemania 5100 I feel – which may very well be what Sinn modified or used as a base design for the movement – or something similar to that. Sinn is calling the automatic movement their calibre SZ01. We will get more details on that soon. Offering a cool tri-compax subdial array, the chronograph features a central seconds and minutes indicator (yay!), as well as a subdial for the chronograph hours. There are also subdials for the time seconds and a synchronised 24 hour indicator (AM/PM indicator more or less). Beautifully symmetrical, the dial is both legible and packed with useful features. There is also a date indicator of course.

Read the rest here at the watch review site aBlogtoRead.com.

