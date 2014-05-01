Sinn Fein Leader Gerry Adams Arrested Over 1972 Murder

Picture: Getty Images

Gerry Adams has been arrested by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) in relation to the abduction and murder of a widowed mother in 1972.

The Irish Mirror reports that the arrest is in relation to the abduction of Jean McConville who was “dragged away from her children by an IRA gang of up to 12 men and women after being accused of passing information to the British Army in Belfast”.

The Mirror also reports that the IRA did not admit to her murder until 1999 and her remains were not unearthed until 2003.

There was initial confusion about whether Adams, who presented himself to police at Antrim police station, had actually been arrested and not just interviewed.

A PSNI tweet later confirmed a 65 year old man had been arrested in relation to the murder.

Adams said he is cooperating with police and that:

I believe that the killing of Jean McConville and the secret burial of her body was wrong and a grievous injustice to her and her family. Well publicised, malicious allegations have been made against me. I reject these. While I have never disassociated myself from the IRA and I never will, I am innocent of any part in the abduction, killing or burial of Mrs McConville.

