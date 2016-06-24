Sinn Fein wants a vote on Irish reunification if Britain leaves Europe

Photo: LEON NEAL/AFP/Getty Images

There has been much speculation on the knock-on effects of Britain leaving the European Union in other nations.

Leave is leading by more than 700,000 votes after 23 million votes have been counted in Britain’s referendum on its future in Europe at time of writing, and Irish republicans say the vote should be a trigger for a vote on the reunification of Ireland.

Martin McGuinness, the Sinn Fein leader, says Irish people should be given a chance to vote on their future. The Guardian reports:

The former IRA chief-of-staff said that if Britain voted to leave the EU then there was a “democratic imperative” to allow people on the island of Ireland to vote on reunification. “If Britain votes to leave the European Union then that could have huge implications for the entire island of Ireland and, given all the predictions, would run counter to the democratic wishes of the Irish people,” the Sinn Féin leader said.

The full report is here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.