Ohio Woman Rescued After A Sinkhole Swallowed Her Moving Car

Pamela Knox waits for rescue after a massive sinkhole opened up underneath her car in Toledo, Ohio in this July 3, 2013 handout photo provided by Toledo Fire and Rescue.

On July 3 Pamela Knox was driving home after running errands in Toledo, Ohio before the earth opened up and swallowed her car.



“Jesus, Jesus, Jesus!” the 60-year-old elementary school principal cried as he car sank into the street, according to Matt Pearce of The Los Angeles Times.

Sinkholes mainly occur when water dissolves ground that is made of soft rocks like limestone, gypsum, or salt beds (aka “Karst Terrain”), creating a cavern.

Toledo fire officials suspect a water main break caused the hole, which was about 20 feet in diameter and at least 10 feet deep.

Here’s the rescue:

A Toledo firefighter rescues Pamela Knox after a massive sinkhole opened up underneath her car in Toledo, Ohio in this July 3, 2013 handout photo provided by Toledo Fire and Rescue.

Here’s the report from CBS News:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.