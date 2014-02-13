A Sinkhole Opened Up In A Car Museum And Swallowed 8 Rare Corvettes

A sinkhole opened up beneath the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, Ky. early this morning, swallowing eight cars, local station WBKO reports.

The sinkhole is reportedly around 40 feet wide and 20 to 30 feet deep. It occurred in a section of the museum called the Skydome, which is a separate part of the facility.

According to WBKO, the rest of the museum will remain open today, while the Skydome will stay closed while it is inspected. No injuries have been reported.

Museum spokeswoman Katie Frassinelli said six of the cars were owned by the museum and two — a 1993 ZR-1 Spyder and a 2009 ZR1 Blue Devil — were on loan from General Motors, according to the AP. The other damaged cars were a 1962 black Corvette, a 1984 PPG Pace Car, a 1992 White 1 Millionth Corvette, a 1993 Ruby Red 40th Anniversary Corvette, a 2001 Mallett Hammer Z06 Corvette and a 2009 white 1.5 Millionth Corvette, the AP reports.

This photo shows the extent of the damage (via @kysportsradio):

A sinkhole has developed at the Corvette Museum in Bowling Green. 8 cars so far in it pic.twitter.com/3NpFNii13f

— Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) February 12, 2014

Here’s a screenshot of the damaged from WBKO, which nabbed it from security camera inside the Skydome:

Screenshot from a camera inside the Corvette Museum Skydome. pic.twitter.com/X3Ovg3Ibzd

— WBKO Newsroom (@WBKO_Newsroom) February 12, 2014

Here’s what the Skydome looks like from the outside. It houses a rotating collection of vehicles, including “production vehicles on-loan from private owners, as well as cars made famous by magazines and auto shows the world over,” according to the museum’s website.

