Horrifying Video From China Shows Just How Suddenly A Sinkhole Can Appear

A sinkhole suddenly appeared in Shenzhen, China, yesterday, reportedly killing one unlucky security guard who happened to be walking past.



While the sinkhole may not be the largest we’ve seen from China (that award probably goes to this hole in Guangzhou), the security footage from the scene (via Beijing Cream) is remarkable — note how suddenly the ground opens up:

Beijing Cream also has some incredible photos from the scene.

According to Chinese media reports, the hole is 16-feet-by-26-feet wide, and up to four stories deep. While the exact cause of the sinkhole is currently unclear, South China Morning Post reports that local residents had been complaining about tremors caused by an adjacent construction site.

Sinkholes are a major problem in China, and it’s a problem that appears to be getting worse. In 2007, there were 54 sinkhole collapses, and by 2009, that number was all the way up to 129. According to one estimate, between July 21st and August 12th 2012 99 sinkhole collapses occurred just in Beijing.

Most sinkholes appear to be caused by rapid economic development and poorly planned infrastructure.

