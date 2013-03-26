New Sinkhole Opens Up Near Deadly Hole That Killed A Florida Man

Sinkhole season is making itself known this year.



Less than one month after a sinkhole swallowed and killed a 36-year-old man when the earth opened up underneath his bedroom, another sinkhole formed about 1.5 miles away from that spot in Seffner, Florida, ABC News reports.

Eleven-year-old Gabriella Pazmino was standing near an ice cream truck when she noticed the hole and called her dad over, ABC News reports. Her dad then called the authorities.

The hole is 10 feet deep and eight feet wide. Two houses on either side of the hole have been evacuated.

Sink holes form when rain dissolves soft rocks, like limestone or gypsum, underneath the ground surface. The start of the rainy season in Florida marks the unofficial beginning of “sinkhole season.”

