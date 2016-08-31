This poor BMW got swallowed up by a NYC sinkhole

Danielle Muoio

Someone lost their BMW to New York City Tuesday.

A BMW X5 fell victim to a sinkhole on the Upper West Side early Tuesday morning. The Drive’s Aaron Brown reports that the sinkhole was caused by a broken pipe that started leaking water at the intersection of West 89th Street and Amsterdam Avenue.

May that BMW rest in peace.

