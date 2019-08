Water shortage is a huge problem in several countries. Many households, however, still use water without paying attention to how much they use. A Kickstarter-backed company, Altered, created a simple device that aims to reduce water waste that comes from running faucets.

Follow TI: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.