15 photos that show what goes on behind the scenes of Singles’ Day, China’s biggest shopping festival that beats Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales combined

As consumers shop, ecommerce employees and delivery companies work overtime to keep the spree going.
Distribution centers bear the brunt of the workload and have to move billions of packages in days.
Singles’ Day proper started in China on Thursday, marking the beginning of the country’s largest online spending fest.
While this year’s event included a discount period on November 1, the true 24-hour sales frenzy traditionally launches on November 11, when consumers flood online shopping platforms like Alibaba’s Taobao and its rival JD.com.
Alibaba would traditionally boast its sales numbers in real-time to the public, though it’s not doing so this year.
The ecommerce giant said it’s focusing on sustainability, supporting charities, and promoting sales for poorer consumers this year, reported The Associated Press, falling in line with Xi Jinping’s push against extravagant wealth and environmental waste.
Alibaba did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.
On Singles’ Day, delivery company employees often work through the night, like these office workers in Yangzhou, Jiangsu Province, in 2017.
Livestreaming has been embraced by Alibaba, which promotes presenters who peddle products on broadcasted discount frenzies.
One livestreamer, dubbed the “Lipstick King,” sold $US1.7 ($AU2) billion worth of products in 12-hour broadcast leading up to Singles’ Day.
But the real chaos occurs at the distribution centers, where Singles’ Day is the overtime event of the year for workers.
Some distribution centers hire temporary staff to help with sorting goods, often recruiting college students looking to earn some extra cash, state media CCTV reported.
According to CCTV, one center in the city of Hefei hired 60 temporary workers to help with Singles’ Day, on top of the 100 full-time staffers it employed.
Not all packages are sorted through big distribution plants – sometimes deliverymen have to sift through the orders on the street.
Delivery workers, who are paid around 16 cents ($0.22) per order, have been increasingly overwhelmed by the sheer number of parcels on Singles’ Day, according to Chinese media.
One delivery worker in Beijing said he was tasked with delivering 400 orders per day during last year’s event, which is nearly triple his normal workload, reported local news outlet Ran Caijing.
He said the target is physically impossible to complete, but that his delivery company has stepped up penalties for workers who can’t finish their orders on time, per Ran Caijing.
Workers in several provinces went on strike to protest their low wages and work conditions, unhappy that the boost in spending has forced them to work harder without any profit, The New York Times reported.
Express delivery, known as “Kuai Di” in China, and one-day waiting times have become an almost everyday expectation for Chinese consumers.
Delivery trucks hauling hundreds of packages through the winter snow are a common sight in Chinese cities after Singles’ Day.
In 2016, delivery companies began using bullet trains to send goods to more than 500 cities when Singles’ Day quotas started ballooning year after year.
Courier companies haven’t said how much they spend on partnering with railway companies, but China’s Express Association estimated they would move around one billion parcels on bullet trains for Singles’ Day, per state media, and that was in 2016.
In 2020, railway companies said they organized 1,000 trains to deliver Singles’ Day goods along 600 routes, according to China Daily.
Many deliverymen regularly use electric rickshaws to ferry items between neighborhoods. When Singles’ Day arrives, they fill their rides to the brim.
The rickshaw cab and the carton behind provide delivery guys with more space to stuff their vehicles with goods.
And it wouldn’t be Singles’ Day in China without deliverymen whizzing through the streets on electric bikes, which are a main staple of the delivery industry there.
Some consumers, mainly college students, choose to receive their parcels at designated pick-up points, forming massive queues on Singles’ Day.