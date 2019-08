$14 billion. That’s how much Alibaba, the Chinese e-commerce giant, made in just 24 hours last November. Today, the company already banked $5 billion in just one hour. It’s all happening during an unofficial Chinese holiday called “Singles’ Day.”

