Remember When We Told You To Watch SinglePlatform? We Were Right

The SinglePlatform team.

Last month we told you to watch SinglePlatform, a startup that helps restaurants create websites easily on one network.We were right.



SinglePlatform has raised another $3.25 million from DFJ Gotham Ventures, New World Ventures, First Round Capital, and RRE Ventures. It previously raised $1.2 million.

The money will be used to launch new products.

“If you want to monetise local, you will need to go through SinglePlatform one day, because they’ll own the best, trusted relationship with the merchant,” a confident venture capitalist tells us.

Even Google has been sniffing around the startup.

The company was founded by Wiley Cerilli in January 2010.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.