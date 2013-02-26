The Most Eligible Bachelors And Bachelorettes In Science

Photo: Photo courtesy of Cilo Cresswell
Age: 45
Position: Executive director of the FutureMed program; Faculty chair of medicine at Singularity University; Founder & CEO of IntelliMedicine
Nationality: American
Fun Fact: Kraft has served as a Flight Surgeon and Officer in the Air National Guard with over 100 flying hours in F-15s and F-16s, and was a finalist for NASA-Astronaut Selection.
Kraft, a physician-scientist, explores ways to use developing technology, including new tools, tests, and apps, to improve health and medicine.
He invented a device called the Marrow Miner that quickly harvests bone marrow with less pain for the donor. This makes bone marrow transplants, which treat diseases like leukemia and lymphoma, easier, quicker and less painful for the organ donor, lessening the hurdles to donate.
His other research focuses on stem cells, which could pave the way to regenerative and anti-ageing medical applications. He's also worked on heal care statistics and data flow optimization.
Age: 42
Position: Associate Professor in the Department of Physics, Chemistry, and Pharmacy
Institution: University of Southern Denmark
Nationality: American
Fun Fact: He's the founder of a vintage bicycle club chapter. He also speaks Italian and Danish.
To demonstrate how early life may have formed on Earth, Hanczyc makes chemical droplets, called 'protocells,' that behave like living cells. Specifically they behave like the first pre-life chemical compositions -- stripped down versions of cell containing only the most fundamental chemicals of a cell.
In these droplets he can simulate how the chemical precursors to life became the cells we know today.
Age: 44
Position: Co-Director an architectural research group
Institution: University of Greenwich
Nationality: British
Fun Fact: She enjoys writing science fiction.
Armstrong uses artificial cells that have life-like qualities (but are not fully alive) to create sustainable construction materials that can (hopefully) repair themselves after a crack, bend, or break.
She thinks this type of technology could be used to prevent Venice from sinking. And, these semi-living materials would also take up carbon dioxide (a potent greenhouse gas that drives climate change) from the atmosphere.
Age: 32
Position: Physician in the Department of Emergency Medicine at the Brigham & Women's Hospital and professor at Harvard Medical School
Institution: Brigham & Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School
Nationality: American
Fun Fact: His brother and his fiancee live in Nicaragua, where they run surf and yoga retreats.
Obermeyer is an emergency medicine physician at Brigham & Women's Hospital in Boston. Besides practicing medicine, he researches population health outcomes to see how to improve health care in the United States and abroad.
In 2012 he recieved an NIH Director's Early Independence Award to examine why some people die unexpectedly after being seen and discharged from emergency rooms, so doctors can identify patients that are at high risk of dying after being discharged.
Age: 26
Position: Bioengineer and senior scientist
Institution: Integrated Plasmonics Corporation
As a graduate student Mach designed tiny chips that can separate out cells from fluids and perform tests using blood, pleural effusions, and urine to detect cancers and monitor them over time.
He's currently working in super-secret 'stealth mode' for the nanotechnology company Integrated Plasmonics Corporation, so we can't tell you what he is researching. The company just raised $3.5 Million, announced in SEC Fillings on Feb.17.
Age: 42
Position: Experimental particle physicist and professor of physics at Caltech
Institution: Caltech
Nationality: Greek
Fun Fact: She's the great-grand-child of Enrico Fermi in Ph.D lineage -- which means her graduate adviser's adviser's adviser was the great Enrico Fermi who played a key role in the development of basic physics.
Spiropulu develops experiments to search for dark matter and other theories that go beyond the Standard Model, which describes how the particles we know of interact. Her work is helping to fill in holes and deficiencies in that model. She works with data from the Large Hadron Collider.
Age: 36
Position: Biomedical engineer, professor at UC Irvine, and co-Founder at Shrink Nanotechnologies
Institution: University of California, Irvine and Shrink Nanotechnologies
Nationality: American
Fun fact: She set a world speed record of 38.4 mph for a human-powered vehicle as a mechanical engineering grad student at UC Berkeley in 2000.
Khine uses Shrinky Dinks -- a favourite childhood toy that shrinks when you bake it in the oven -- to build microfluidic chips to create affordable tests for diseases in developing countries.
These chips can be printed out easily, then baked to shrink them down to size. They are cheaper and easier to make than traditional microfluidic chips and are entirely customisable.
Age: 26
Position: Experimental nuclear physicist and grad student at Michigan State University
Institution: Michigan State University
Nationality: American
Fun Fact: When he's not in the lab, he's probably cycling or home brewing. He also enjoy long walks on the beach, soft animals, and talking about his feelings.
Stroberg studies the structure of the nucleus of atoms (the part made of protons and neutrons) by smashing atoms together at high speeds and measuring the gamma-rays that are emitted. The spectrum of gamma rays that comes out -- unique to each atom made by the crash -- provides information about how protons and neutrons interact with each other inside the nucleus.
Age: 36
Position Mathematician and university lecturer
Institution: The University of Sydney
Nationality: Australian
Fun Fact: If she's not at her desk brain working, you'll find her at the gym either bench pressing her body weight or hanging upside down from the gym rings.
The author of 'Mathematics and Sex,' Cresswell uses maths to understand how humans should find their partners. She came up with what she calls the '12 Bonk Rule,' which means that singles have a greater chance of finding their perfect partner after they date 12 people.
Age: 50
Position: Physicist and professor
Institution: Harvard University
Nationality: American
Fun fact: She wrote the lyrics to an opera that premiered in Pairs and has an eclectic taste in movies.
Randall is considered to be one of the nation's foremost theoretical physicists, with an expertise in particle physics and cosmology. The maths whiz from Queens is best known for her models of string theory and study of extra dimensions.
