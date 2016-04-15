Single people in South Korea are eating this one noodle dish today

Today is “Black Day” in South Korea.

Only the loveless celebrate this odd holiday, which is associated with being alone on Valentine’s Day.

Singles celebrate by dressing in head-to-toe black and gorging on the Korean version of comfort food: thick, fatty noodles coated in a salty paste.

The dish they eat is called jajangmyeon, noodles made with black soybean paste.

Many participate in jajangmyeon eating contests, and spend the day venting about the single life.

Not everyone leaves less lonely, but they certainly wind up with black teeth.

