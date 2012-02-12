Single On Valentines Day? Try And Score A Date With One Of The Most Eligible Bachelors In Sports

It’s great to be a professional athlete. It’s even better to be on top of your game, making a lot of money, and single.
Whether it’s because they are still looking for love, recently broken up, or just enjoying the life, none of these guys have a ring.
We’re guessing most of them don’t have Valentine’s Day dates either…
Note: we thought it would be wrong to include Tiger Woods…
Sport: Hockey
Age: 26
Annual Income: $9 million
Pros and Cons: A colourful player, and one of the best hockey players in the world. But it is not clear how many of his teeth are real.
Sport: Football
Age: 28
Annual Income: $10 million
Pros and Cons: Maybe the best player in the NFL right now. But he lives in Green Bay most of the year.
Sport: Football
Age: 25
Annual Income: $14 million
Pros and Cons: Considered by some to be the best looking player in the NFL. But others think he spends too much time worrying about his looks than his game.
*NOTE: He's recently been linked to 19-year-old model Kate Upton
Sport: Football
Age: 24
Annual Income: $18 million
Pros and Cons: Signed his rookie contract before the new CBA so he got a lot of money before he earned it. But the Rams are one of the laughing stocks of the NFL.
Sport: Basketball
Age: 31
Annual Income: $19 million
Pros and Cons: He knows how to annoy Kobe Bryant. But considering both he and his brother Marc are over 7-foot tall, any woman that marries Pau better be ready for her kids to play basketball too.
Sport: Basketball
Age: 33
Annual Income: $19 million
Pros and Cons: He's a world champion. But he also has questionable tastes in women.
Sport: Baseball
Age: 28
Annual Income: $19 million
Pros and Cons: Considered by some to be the best looking player in baseball. But he lives in Minnesota.
Sport: Baseball
Age: 27
Annual Income: $20 million
Pros and Cons: Just signed a $160 million contract. But the Dodgers filed for bankruptcy.
Sport: Basketball
Age: 29
Annual Income: $25 million
Pros and Cons: Just look at him he's adorable! But he plays for the Knicks. And let's face it, that's not a good thing.
Sport: Soccer
Age: 31
Annual Income: $25 million
Pros and Cons: Twice named soccer's player of the year. But he has bad hair.
Sport: Basketball
Age: 29
Annual Income: $26 million
Pros and Cons: South Beach baby! But everybody hates the Heat now.
Sport: Basketball
Age: 26
Annual Income: $28 million
Pros and Cons: He is Superman. But there is probably a height requirement.
Sport: Auto Racing (NASCAR)
Age: 37
Annual Income: $29 million
Pros and Cons: The most popular racecar driver in this country. But he is constantly on the road, living in places like Bristol, Talladega, and Martinsville.
Sport: Baseball
Age: 37
Annual Income: $29 million
Pros and Cons: The most eligible bachelor in the world's greatest city. But anybody that married Jeter will have to live up to all the other Maxim Hot 100 girls he has dated.
Sport: Auto Racing (Formula 1)
Age: 26
Annual Income: $30 million
Pros and Cons: Driving fast can be thrilling. But it might not count if there aren't rednecks involved.
Sport: Motorcycle Racing
Age: 32
Annual Income: $31 million
Pros and Cons: He makes a lot of money just riding a motorcycle. But none of your friends will know who he is.
Sport: Tennis
Age: 25
Annual Income: $32 million
Pros and Cons: Likes to wear colourful and stylish clothing. But anybody that married Nadal probably will have to prove their worth against Roger Federer's wife.
Sport: Soccer
Age: 24
Annual Income: $32 million
Pros and Cons: Maybe the best footballer in the world. But he isn't the best looking footballer ever.
Sport: Baseball
Age: 36
Annual Income: $35 million
Pros and Cons: Has earned nearly $300 million in his career. But he may prefer muscular women.
Sport: Soccer
Age: 26
Annual Income: $38 million
Pros and Cons: Only Tiger Woods made more in 2010. But he's extremely cocky.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.