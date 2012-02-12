Single On Valentines Day? Try And Score A Date With One Of The Most Eligible Bachelors In Sports

Cork Gaines
Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez

It’s great to be a professional athlete. It’s even better to be on top of your game, making a lot of money, and single.

Whether it’s because they are still looking for love, recently broken up, or just enjoying the life, none of these guys have a ring.

We’re guessing most of them don’t have Valentine’s Day dates either…

Note: we thought it would be wrong to include Tiger Woods…

#20 Alex Ovechkin

Sport: Hockey

Age: 26

Annual Income: $9 million

Pros and Cons: A colourful player, and one of the best hockey players in the world. But it is not clear how many of his teeth are real.

#19 Aaron Rodgers

Sport: Football

Age: 28

Annual Income: $10 million

Pros and Cons: Maybe the best player in the NFL right now. But he lives in Green Bay most of the year.

#18 Mark Sanchez

Sport: Football

Age: 25

Annual Income: $14 million

Pros and Cons: Considered by some to be the best looking player in the NFL. But others think he spends too much time worrying about his looks than his game.

*NOTE: He's recently been linked to 19-year-old model Kate Upton

#17 Sam Bradford

Sport: Football

Age: 24

Annual Income: $18 million

Pros and Cons: Signed his rookie contract before the new CBA so he got a lot of money before he earned it. But the Rams are one of the laughing stocks of the NFL.

#16 Pau Gasol

Sport: Basketball

Age: 31

Annual Income: $19 million

Pros and Cons: He knows how to annoy Kobe Bryant. But considering both he and his brother Marc are over 7-foot tall, any woman that marries Pau better be ready for her kids to play basketball too.

#15 Dirk Nowitzki

Sport: Basketball

Age: 33

Annual Income: $19 million

Pros and Cons: He's a world champion. But he also has questionable tastes in women.

#14 Joe Mauer

Sport: Baseball

Age: 28

Annual Income: $19 million

Pros and Cons: Considered by some to be the best looking player in baseball. But he lives in Minnesota.

#13 Matt Kemp

Sport: Baseball

Age: 27

Annual Income: $20 million

Pros and Cons: Just signed a $160 million contract. But the Dodgers filed for bankruptcy.

#12 Amar'e Stoudemire

Sport: Basketball

Age: 29

Annual Income: $25 million

Pros and Cons: Just look at him he's adorable! But he plays for the Knicks. And let's face it, that's not a good thing.

#11 Ronaldinho

Sport: Soccer

Age: 31

Annual Income: $25 million

Pros and Cons: Twice named soccer's player of the year. But he has bad hair.

#10 Dwyane Wade

Sport: Basketball

Age: 29

Annual Income: $26 million

Pros and Cons: South Beach baby! But everybody hates the Heat now.

#9 Dwight Howard

Sport: Basketball

Age: 26

Annual Income: $28 million

Pros and Cons: He is Superman. But there is probably a height requirement.

#8 Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Sport: Auto Racing (NASCAR)

Age: 37

Annual Income: $29 million

Pros and Cons: The most popular racecar driver in this country. But he is constantly on the road, living in places like Bristol, Talladega, and Martinsville.

#7 Derek Jeter

Sport: Baseball

Age: 37

Annual Income: $29 million

Pros and Cons: The most eligible bachelor in the world's greatest city. But anybody that married Jeter will have to live up to all the other Maxim Hot 100 girls he has dated.

#6 Lewis Hamilton

Sport: Auto Racing (Formula 1)

Age: 26

Annual Income: $30 million

Pros and Cons: Driving fast can be thrilling. But it might not count if there aren't rednecks involved.

#5 Valentino Rossi

Sport: Motorcycle Racing

Age: 32

Annual Income: $31 million

Pros and Cons: He makes a lot of money just riding a motorcycle. But none of your friends will know who he is.

#4 Rafael Nadal

Sport: Tennis

Age: 25

Annual Income: $32 million

Pros and Cons: Likes to wear colourful and stylish clothing. But anybody that married Nadal probably will have to prove their worth against Roger Federer's wife.

#3 Lionel Messi

Sport: Soccer

Age: 24

Annual Income: $32 million

Pros and Cons: Maybe the best footballer in the world. But he isn't the best looking footballer ever.

#2 Alex Rodriguez

Sport: Baseball

Age: 36

Annual Income: $35 million

Pros and Cons: Has earned nearly $300 million in his career. But he may prefer muscular women.

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo

Sport: Soccer

Age: 26

Annual Income: $38 million

Pros and Cons: Only Tiger Woods made more in 2010. But he's extremely cocky.

