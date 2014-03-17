Tyler Perry's Latest Movie 'The Single Mums Club' Bombs

Tyler Perry’s new movie “The Single Mums Club” bombed this weekend earning $US8.3 million.

The film starring Nia Long (“Big Momma’s House”) and Amy Smart (“The Butterfly Effect”) was predicted to take in nearly double.

It’s Perry’s first movie to debut at under $US10 million, making it his worst opening ever at theatres.

“The Single Mums Club” is the last film Perry will release with Lionsgate as he focuses on his television deal at Oprah’s OWN network.

He already has three successful series on the network — “The Haves and the Have Nots,” “For Better or Worse,” and “Love Thy Neighbour” — all of which have helped propel ratings on OWN.

His next series will be based on “The Single Mums Club” film.

