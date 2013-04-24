Single mum Sues Over Massive fertiliser Plant Explosion In Texas

A single mum —and several insurance companies — are taking on the owner of a fertiliser plant that exploded last week, wiping out her apartment and all of her and her child’s possessions.



Reuters reports that Andrea Jones Gutierrez is suing Adair Grain, Inc, the parent company of West fertiliser Co, for $500,000 to $1 million in relief. She lived next to the West, Texas plant with her child.

She says she suffered “physical and emotional injuries,” but did not elaborate on the extent of the damage.

Another lawsuit filed by insurance companies on behalf of individuals, churches, and businesses says the company “was negligent in the operation of its facility, creating an unreasonably dangerous condition, which led to the fire and explosion.”

The blast killed 14 people — most of whom were first responders — and injured about 200. The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

Adair Grain spokesman Daniel Keeney told Reuters that the company is focusing on “the fact-finding and on assisting the investigating agencies in any way we can.”

The explosion caused extensive damage to the small community, and the Adair family is prominent in the town. Many of those involved in the lawsuit are friends of the family.

