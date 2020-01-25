A Silicon Valley CEO's extremely detailed job listing for a nanny is driving the internet wild

fizkes/Shutterstock Every parent needs some help at least once in a while.

A single mum CEO’s 1,000-word job listing for a household manager/cook/nanny went viral on Twitter for its extraordinarily specific requirements.

The ad requests vegan cooking skills, skiing at an intermediate level, and the ability to “build alliances with other kids’ parents.”

People pointed out that she was essentially looking for a wife.

A Silicon Valley CEO’s ad for a nanny caused quite a commotion on the internet, for its many requirements ranging from nutrition knowledge to foreign driving experience.

The job listing runs at more than 1,000 words and was posted by a “single mum entrepreneur CEO” living in California’s Menlo Park, looking for a household manager/cook/nanny to help take care of her 10-year-old twins.

The post started going viral on Thursday after being posted by author Kimberly Harrington on Twitter, who challenged her followers to “find ANYTHING more bananas bat s— than THIS.”

According to the listing, the mum is looking for someone who:

Will stay with the family for at least five years and has “room in their heart to love the kids and the mum,” as well as a “high capacity to be loved deeply by them.”

Has a “university degree or equivalent knowledge” and who can help the kids learn maths by coming up with practical problems like, “How long will it take us to drive to the snow if it’s 150 miles and we go 50 miles an hour?”

Knows how to cook for their food allergies to “cow and goat dairy, chicken eggs, green beans, and watermelon” and “can read articles about eating beef and increases in breast cancer.”

Can “track and administer allowance, clothing budgets, household expenses, etc.”

Can “strategically think through vacation options based on the developmental levels of the kids and the need for the mum to relax.”

“Can do calisthenics with the kids (sit-ups, squats, pushups) and generally play and roughhouse with the kids.”

“Can ski at least at an intermediate level.”

Has “experience driving in other countries.”

“Can build alliances with other kids’ parents and nannies and arrange playdates and joint travel with other families.”

Many of those who commented about the article on Twitter pointed out how the mum was essentially looking for a wife.

“I was my household manager. My name was MUM!” Twitter user Barbara Rosenbaum tweeted.

can’t wait for the romcom starring lucy liu as the CEO who had given up on love…..until she meets her new household manager, played by natalie dormer https://t.co/DyrmzMCIDN — Hannah (@hnvwb) January 24, 2020

This CEO is looking to hire a "household manager/nanny/cook" for her twins. She is basically looking to pay someone to perform the duties of a homemaker. Interesting. Tell me again how homemakers are outdated? https://t.co/HpzbHgIixI — Caitlin Ann (@mrsmidwestblog) January 24, 2020

That household manager thing seems fine to me, as long as they pay decently. The mom is a CEO! It would be great to have someone plan awesome vacations & take care of all home organization. — Emily Nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) January 24, 2020

I was my household manager. My name was MOM! — Barbara Rosenbaum (@bsrvero) January 24, 2020

When I was growing up, our household manager/nanny/cook did not understand at the summary level that beef is bad. That is why I got breast cancer. — Kimberly Crisp (@KimberlyCrisp2) January 24, 2020

The comments going around about the mom CEO household manager job posting are just making me sad. It seems pretty clear she’s a single mom, no? And is looking for someone to basically … be a wife — Doree Shafrir (@doree) January 24, 2020

Others said the CEO shouldn’t be judged for her listing, especially if she intends to pay the staffer well (the listing said pay would be dependent on experience).

“That household manager thing seems fine to me, as long as they pay decently. The mum is a CEO! It would be great to have someone plan awesome vacations & take care of all home organisation,”New Yorker writer Emily Nussbaum wrote.

