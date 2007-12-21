Singing the E*Trade (ETFC) Blues: Stock Approaching $3

Woe is E*Trade.

The cries of “irresponsible analyst!” weren’t enough. The assurances of financial solidity weren’t enough. The ads promising that most deposits are insured weren’t enough. The dumping of CEO Mitch Caplan wasn’t enough. A $2+ billion bailout by Citadel wasn’t enough. And now the stock is trickling toward $3.

Here’s what would be enough:

An exact figure for the company’s total mortgage gambling losses. A pro forma (post-Citadel) view of the balance sheet and capital ratios. A clear explanation of the company’s new risk-management policies and procedures. A clear, detailed accounting of what the company owns in its mortgage portfolio.

Short of that, investors can be forgiven for assuming the worst.

