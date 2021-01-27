Singer Trey Songz flew home on a private jet after his arrest during the AFC Championship game: 'Chiefs game was lit right?!'

TMZ/Getty/Noel Vasquez

R&B singer Trey Songz, real name Tremaine Neverson, was arrested during the AFC Championship game Sunday.

He was released Monday and promptly flew home on a private jet. The 36-year-old has not been charged with any crime.

Video published by TMZ purports to show Neverson in a physical confrontation with a police officer.

R&B singer Trey Songz flew home on a private jet after being arrested during the Kansas City Chiefs’ AFC Championship victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

The singer, real name Tremaine Neverson, was arrested during the game before being released Monday morning, according to the Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker.

An investigation continues, and Neverson has not been charged with any crime.

On Monday evening, Neverson posted a series of images to his Instagram page, appearing to show him in a private jet alongside friends wearing Chiefs apparel. The post was captioned: “Chiefs game was lit right?!”

In an Instagram story also posted Monday evening, Neverson used the hashtag #BackHome.

According to the Kansas City Star, attorney John O’Connor confirmed that Neverson was arrested after an altercation with police.

Prosecutors have not confirmed the circumstances of Neverson’s arrest, but celebrity news website TMZ published video purporting to show him in a physical confrontation with a police officer.

Kansas City Police Department (KCPD) on Monday released a statement confirming that a man was arrested during the AFC Championship game after fans around him complained that he was “not following the Arrowhead fans’ code of conduct or the mandates of the Kansas City Missouri Health Department.” It is believed that the mandates mentioned refer to wearing a mask in public spaces.

Police did not name the man arrested, citing Missouri Sunshine Law.

In the incident referred to by the police statement, private security at the stadium asked the man to comply with the code of conduct, which he refused, and that he was then asked to leave, a request he also refused.

He was then placed under arrest, at which point he attacked a police officer, according to the statement.

“Officers advised the man that if he did not leave, he would be arrested for trespassing. He still refused to comply, at which point officers told him he was under arrest. The man then punched a police officer and put him in a headlock,” the KCPD’s statement says.

The KCPD later released security footage of the incident, noting that: “The suspect punches the officer at about 4:44 in the video.

You can see the footage below:

What occurs in the video published by police appears to match footage posted by TMZ that purports to show Neverson.

In both videos, a man wearing a khaki coat, white baseball cap and red hoody can be seen near the altercation. He is not involved in it.

In TMZ’s clip, Neverson can be seen entangled with an officer, while an acquaintance can be heard shouting “Trey! Don’t do it, man.”

Another person in the video can be heard saying the officer picked on Neverson “for nothing.”

In 2017, Neverson, who has sold over 25 million records worldwide, reached a plea deal on a charge of assaulting a police officer at a concert in Detroit, according to the Associated Press.

He was also arrested in 2018 on a domestic felony assault charge, which was later dropped.

Last month, Neverson caused controversy by performing to a crowd of over 500 people at an Ohio nightclub, which resulted in the venue being cited for violating COVID-19 health orders.

