This iconic shop turned an old-school Porsche 911 into a high-flying rally car — check out the Singer ACS

Singer Vehicle Design Singer All-terrain Competition Study.

Singer Vehicle Design is in the business of restoring and reimagining vintage Porsche 911s.

Its latest creation is the All-terrain Competition Study: a rally-inspired 911 all-terrain race car.

No pricing was announced at this time, but the car is likely priced well into the millions.

Singer Vehicle Design is a specialised Porsche 911 modifier â€” “reimagining” the cars, as the company likes to put it. Its latest creation is this rally-specced and modified vintage 911 racer.

Called the All-terrain Competition Study â€” or ACS, thanks to that convenient lowercase “T” â€” the car takes cues from iconic Porsches, including the 911 SC/RS and 959, as well as World Rally Championship all-terrain race cars. It was commissioned by a long-term Singer customer and rides tall on a long-travel suspension system.

Each Singer vehicle is made with incredible attention to detail and known to be priced well into the millions. Singer didn’t include any pricing with its press release, but seeing as the ACS was created for a single customer, it’s likely we’ll never find out exactly how many millions it cost. Insider has reached out to Singer for pricing information and will update if we hear back.

Singer Vehicle Design recently created the All-terrain Competition Study, a vintage Porsche 911 reimagined as a World Rally Championship-styled race car.

The ACS is based on a 1990 Porsche 964 911.

The car was commissioned by a longtime Singer customer.

It’s inspired by iconic Porsches such as the 911 SC/RS and 959.

The customer had two cars built: a white one for fast desert rallying and a red one for the track.

Singer partnered with Richard Tuthill, a 911 rally expert, in order to build the ACS.

Singer gave the off-road car all sorts of modifications.

The body panels are made from carbon fibre, so the car is likely quite light.

You can really see the carbon fibre on the doors.

There are front, centre, and rear limited-slip differentials.

The ACS uses a sequential racing transmission.

There’s also permanent all-wheel drive.

There is a full FIA-specification roll cage.

The seats are also FIA-certified, yet completely bespoke.

The ride height was increased by a lot.

The suspension strength and travel were increased as well.

There are also five-way adjustable dampers at all four corners.

When building the ACS, Singer took direction from events such as the Dakar Rally and Baja 1000.

Instead of the classic 911 five-gauge information cluster, though, it looks like the ACS has an all-digital gauge cluster.

Power comes from a twin-turbocharged, 3.6-litre, air-cooled, 450-horsepower flat-six engine.

Torque comes to a claimed 420 pound-feet.

The wheels are forged aluminium with BF Goodrich all-terrain tires.

The front trunk and rear storage area house two full-size race wheels and tires.

The brakes are four-piston, steel disc brakes with a hydraulic handbrake.

Judging from the pictures, the ACS is meant to fly through the air.

Every Singer vehicle is made with incredible attention to detail.

The ACS is surely no exception.

Typically, prices for cars modified by Singer start in the millions.

No pricing information accompanied the ACS’s announcement, but it’s probably in the millions as well.

Insider has reached out to Singer for pricing information and will update if we hear back.

