Singer Leo Sayer Rocks Out In Music Industry Protest Song Against CSG

Seventies pop icon Leo Sayer has joined the fight against coal seam gas mining in northern NSW releasing a protest song, No Fracking Way, with backing vocals from Aussie rock legends such as Doc Neeson from The Angels, Steve Balbi of Noiseworks, Kevin Borich, Mark Gable of the Choirboys, Jade Hurley and even Deni Hines.

The guitar-heavy, pub rock-style song is a million miles from his time as an disco superstar and more like an AC/DC anthem. The British-born, Sydney-based musician, who took out Australian citizenship in 2009, wrote, arranged and produced the song.

Wearing a black sweater that says “Can’t eat coal, Can’t drink gas”, which promotes the anti-CSG protest group Lock the Gate, Sayer’s chorus is: “Get your dirty mitts off, pack up, go away. No fracking way! No fracking way! We aint gonna move. We aint gonna sway.”

The song was released on YouTube on December 13, and includes footage from protests in the Northern Rivers region of NSW against CSG gas mining.

“Aussies against Fracking” are given co-credit.

Sayer plans to release the song on iTunes in the new year and donate the proceeds to Lock The Gate.

Fracking refers to the controversial method in which a high-pressure mix of water, chemicals and salt is injected into the coal seam to extract the gas. It is banned in NSW and Victoria.

