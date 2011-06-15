Singer Joss Stone Targeted By Would-Be Murderers

UK soul singer Joss Stone got a major scare this week when police apprehended two men who allegedly intended to kill her.



The men, both in their thirties, were arrested in their car near Stone’s Devon home.

Police reportedly found rope, a body bag and swords in the men’s vehicle.

Stone recently attended the royal wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

She released a new single, “Somehow,” in the U.S. just four days ago.

