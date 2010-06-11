Carly Simon Says She's Lost Millions Of Dollars To Kenneth Starr And Might Have To Live In A Trailer

Photo: Wikimedia

Carly Simon is pissed off at Kenneth Starr and with good reason. The singer claims she lost millions of dollars to the money manager to the stars and accused Ponzi schemer in an interview with the New York Observer.

From the looks of the interview, it appears Simon is hurting for money. She claims that she could sell her estate in Martha’s Vineyard and “live in a trailer” in order to have some money.

But even more interestingly, Simon admits she should have seen it coming considering Mr. Starr promised a ridiculously good rate-of-return:NY Observer: On Mr. Starr’s promise of 28-per cent returns: “I am that naïve and stupid. I thought that that was possible.”

She left a voicemail asking not to be called an heiress: “The Simon family, the sisters and my brother and myself, are not the heirs to the Simon & Schuster fortune, because my father sold the publishing house approximately 6 or 7 years before we died. And so a lot of people get that wrong.”



No matter how famous or rich you are, all it takes is one elaborate scheme to take you to the cleaners.

