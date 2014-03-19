Singer Shows How Much Photoshop Is Actually Used In Music Videos

Hungarian singer Boggie is showing the world the dramatic before-and-after that musicians usually go through in their highly Photoshopped music videos.
Throughout the three-minute video for her song “Parfum,” watch Boggie’s transformation as she is retouched and “corrected.”
But how did Boggie go from this…
To this — in just three short minutes?
The video shows that Photoshop can clear acne…
Slim a neck…
Change skin tone…
Create perfectly symmetrical features…
Whiten teeth…
Alter eye colour…
Even apply makeup. Note the new eyeliner…
And bright lipstick…
Want to try a new hair colour? Easy…
Or change the background lighting…
All said and done, here’s how different Photoshop can make a person look in a brief period of time:
Watch the complete video and see the Photoshopping in action below:
