Singer Shows How Much Photoshop Is Actually Used In Music Videos

Hungarian singer Boggie is showing the world the dramatic before-and-after that musicians usually go through in their highly Photoshopped music videos.

Throughout the three-minute video for her song “Parfum,” watch Boggie’s transformation as she is retouched and “corrected.”

But how did Boggie go from this…

To this — in just three short minutes?

The video shows that Photoshop can clear acne…

Slim a neck…

Change skin tone…

Create perfectly symmetrical features…

Whiten teeth…

Alter eye colour…

Even apply makeup. Note the new eyeliner…

And bright lipstick…

Want to try a new hair colour? Easy…

Or change the background lighting…

All said and done, here’s how different Photoshop can make a person look in a brief period of time:

Watch the complete video and see the Photoshopping in action below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

