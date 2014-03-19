Singer Shows How Much Photoshop Is Actually Used In Music Videos

Aly Weisman

Hungarian singer Boggie is showing the world the dramatic before-and-after that musicians usually go through in their highly Photoshopped music videos.

Throughout the three-minute video for her song “Parfum,” watch Boggie’s transformation as she is retouched and “corrected.”

But how did Boggie go from this…

Boggie music video photoshopYouTube/Boggie:Parfum

To this — in just three short minutes?

BOGGIE music video photoshopYouTube/BOGGIE:PARFÜM

The video shows that Photoshop can clear acne…

BOGGIE music video photoshopYouTube/BOGGIE:PARFÜM

Slim a neck…

BOGGIE music video photoshopYouTube/BOGGIE:PARFÜM

Change skin tone…

BOGGIE music video photoshopYouTube/BOGGIE:PARFÜM

Create perfectly symmetrical features…

BOGGIE music video photoshopYouTube/BOGGIE:PARFÜM

Whiten teeth…

BOGGIE music video photoshopYouTube/BOGGIE:PARFÜM

Alter eye colour…

BOGGIE music video photoshopYouTube/BOGGIE:PARFÜM

Even apply makeup. Note the new eyeliner…

BOGGIE music video photoshopYouTube/BOGGIE:PARFÜM

And bright lipstick…

BOGGIE music video photoshopYouTube/BOGGIE:PARFÜM

Want to try a new hair colour? Easy…

BOGGIE music video photoshopYouTube/BOGGIE:PARFÜM
BOGGIE music video photoshopYouTube/BOGGIE:PARFÜM
BOGGIE music video photoshopYouTube/BOGGIE:PARFÜM

Or change the background lighting…

BOGGIE music video photoshopYouTube/BOGGIE:PARFÜM

All said and done, here’s how different Photoshop can make a person look in a brief period of time:

BOGGIE music video photoshopYouTube/BOGGIE:PARFÜM

Watch the complete video and see the Photoshopping in action below:

