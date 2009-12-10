What Recovery? Behold The Amazing Ghost Shipping Fleet Of Singapore

Whatever trade statistics you may be reading, here’s a simple dose of reality:

There’s an armada of empty shipping vessels lying idle off the coast of Singapore.

Yet Singapore is supposed to be one of the busiest ports in the world. It is a major transhipment hub for global trade. But today, it still looks relatively dead.

Don’t believe us? Check out the stunning pics we captured on a recent trip:

See Amazing Pictures of Singapore’s Ghost Fleet >>>

[slideshow]

[slide

permalink=”look-at-all-those-ships-theres-something-ironic-about-a-giant-sands-casino-being-built-in-the-foreground-1″

title=”Look at all those ships! There’s something ironic about a giant Sands casino being built in the foreground…”

content=”What a farce for the world’s nexus of global shipping.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1fa81a0000000000aa181e/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”while-ships-built-during-a-speculative-economic-bubble-sit-idle-in-the-background-2″

title=”While ships built during a speculative economic bubble sit idle in the background.”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1f8f26000000000089a334/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”oh-look-theres-another-fleet-of-idle-ships-trying-to-hide-3″

title=”Oh look, there’s another fleet of idle ships trying to hide…”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1fa837000000000011548f/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”theyre-trying-to-take-advantage-of-singapores-calm-seas-without-paying-to-dock-anywhere-what-about-the-actual-port-4″

title=”They’re trying to take advantage of Singapore’s calm seas without paying to dock anywhere. What about the actual port?”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1f909600000000009a1e3d/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”looks-pretty-dead-5″

title=”…looks pretty dead.”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1fa858000000000056abe6/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”isnt-singapore-supposed-to-be-one-of-the-busiest-shipping-centers-in-the-world-i-barely-see-any-activity-at-this-strip-of-cranes-6″

title=”Isn’t Singapore supposed to be one of the busiest shipping centres in the world? I barely see any activity at this strip of cranes.”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1fa870000000000081d0ed/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”oh-well-lets-go-to-the-beach-wait-what-7″

title=”Oh well, let’s go to the beach… wait… what?”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1fa88a000000000040374b/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”theres-another-entire-fleet-just-sitting-here-too-none-of-them-are-moving-8″

title=”There’s another entire fleet just sitting here too… none of them are moving.”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1fa8b9000000000081bf06/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”she-told-me-shes-waiting-for-a-trade-rebound-9″

title=”She told me she’s waiting for a trade rebound…”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1fa8d50000000000f2b5e5/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”yet-the-idle-fleet-stretches-as-far-as-10″

title=”Yet the idle fleet stretches as far as…”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1fa8ec0000000000510cf1/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”the-eye-11″

title=”…the eye…”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1fa91d0000000000bd6173/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”can-see-12″

title=”…can see.”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1f94e200000000005bd3c8/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”itll-probably-be-awhile-before-things-get-moving-again-13″

title=”It’ll probably be a while before things get moving again.”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1fa93d0000000000bdf165/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”it-could-always-be-worse-14″

title=”It could always be worse…”

content=”What would make this idle fleet double in size? A massive China slow-down.

Check out how the Chinese economy could fall apart here >>>“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1fa97600000000003506e7/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[/slideshow]

