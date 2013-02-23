Singapore's Airport Will Give You $20 Coupons If You Fly There

Photo: chooyutshing / Creative Commons

We understand travelling is not cheap, trust us. That’s why when there is some sort of deal we like to share the love with our readers.This one comes from a land far off, but we have to say it’s worth the trip.



The not-so-little airport in the not-so-little country of Singapore has made it easier to get a few more stamps in your passport and see the world with the Changi Travel Program.

This program is intended to make it more appealing to transit through the mega-hub airport. Launched late last year, it means the airport will provide a little cash for you to explore the airport and fill your belly or just relax with a bubble-tea in one of those massage chairs.

For travellers transiting through the airport on Singapore Airlines or Silk Air, you can acquire $20 Changi Dollar Vouchers good for airport concessions.

The CDVs are valid for one-time use at more than 450 retail, food and service outlets in the transit and public areas of Terminals 1, 2 and 3. You can even redeem your ‘cash’ for entry to the Ambassador Transit Lounge at Terminals 2 and 3 for a quick shower or a bite to eat in between flights. We’re just not sure if you can trade in the voucher for a trip down the slide. All you have to do is pop by the information desks in Terminal 2 or 3 to collect the vouchers.

But wait, there’s more; from now until June 31, 2013, you can get double the amount of money, valued at $40. Score! Best of all, these vouchers have almost a one year expiration date, so if you find yourself connecting at Singapore a lot, stock up and make your future flights even more enjoyable.

