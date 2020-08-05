A Singaporean tech stock has skyrocketed a world-beating 1,100% since the start of 2019

Reuters / Scott Olson

Singaporean tech giant Sea’s stock has ballooned more than 1,100% since the start of 2019.

The astounding gain has raised its market capitalisation from about $US5 billion to $US64 billion.

Sea’s stock has outperformed every other company worldwide with at least a $US1 billion market capitalisation over the past 18 months, according to Bloomberg.

A Singaporean tech stock has skyrocketed more than 1,100% since the start of 2019, boosting its market capitalisation from about $US5 billion to $US64 billion.

Sea’s NYSE-listed shares have ballooned from about $US11 at the start of last year to more than $US137 today.

Its stock performance over the past 18 months has surpassed every other company worldwide with an initial market capitalisation of at least $US1 billion, according to Bloomberg.

For comparison, Tesla stock has surged about 380% over the same period, while Shopify has soared 685%.



Sea, the company behind mobile game “Free Fire” and the Shopee online-shopping platform, grew its revenue by more than 160% to about $US2.2 billion last year.

However, sharp increases in costs meant its net loss widened by more than 50% to roughly $US1.5 billion.

Tencent has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of Sea’s breathless rally. The Chinese media giant behind QQ and WeChat owns more than 20% of the company.

