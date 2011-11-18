The Singaporean Businessman Who Booked A $1 Million Family Trip To Space Hasn't Mentioned It To His Wife Yet

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

A businessman from Singapore recently booked a $1 million flight to outer space on Virgin Galactic for himself, his wife and his two children, according to AFP.But he’s requested to remain anonymous, because he hasn’t informed his wife of the plans yet.



The buyer apparently handed over a $1 million check to book a flight on a SpaceShipTwo aircraft–which seats six–over dinner.

“So he is going to become, or he and his family will become, the first family from Asia to become astronauts together,” Virgin Galactic commercial director Stephen Attenborough said, according to AFP.

Wealthy Asians have shown significant interest in Richard Branson’s space venture, with around 15% of the 500 tickets sold for $200,000 a pop going to Asian customers, despite a ban on sales in the region’s biggest economy, China.

Branson recently unveiled a new Virgin Galactic terminal and hangar in New Mexico; the first commercial voyage to space is being planned for 2013.

