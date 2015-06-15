Singapore retail sales rise for a second month in April

Singaporean retail sales climbed for a second consecutive month in April with an increase of 0.8% recorded.
The gain, coming on the back of a 1.1% jump in March, left the annual increase slightly higher at 5.0%.
Here’s a nifty graphic from Statistics Singapore showing the month-on-month and year-on-year changes for each sales category. As it clearly demonstrates, without the huge 56.4% increase in motor vehicle sales, retail spending was down 0.7% on levels of a year earlier.
