Singapore clocked a massive $24 billion in real-estate sales in the first half of 2021 – twice as much as NYC

Luxury condominiums at the Keppel Bay Yacht Marina in Singapore. Getty Images/tobiasjo

Singapore saw $24 billion in real estate sales in the first half of 2021, according to a Bloomberg report.

That’s twice the recorded sales in Manhattan in the same time period.

Singapore remains an attractive market for wealthy buyers in the pandemic thanks to its control of the virus and its low tax rates.

Singapore saw nearly $24 billion worth of real estate sales in the first half of 2021 as home prices spiked by a record 4.1%, Faris Mokhtar reported for Bloomberg. That’s twice the recorded sales in Manhattan – the biggest real-estate market in the United States’ largest city – in the same period.

During the pandemic, wealthy foreigners have continued to flock to the Southeast Asian city-state known for its low tax rates. Billionaires including investor Ray Dalio and Google’s Sergey Brin have opened family offices in Singapore in the past year.

Some of the most high-profile real-estate deals, however, have been among affluent locals. In March, the wife of a Singapore tech founder paid about $96 million for a mansion on Singapore’s ultra-exclusive Nassim Road. Last month, Grab CEO Anthony Tan paid over $29 million for a resort-style bungalow. And just last week, Singapore’s Business Times reported that TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew was in talks to buy a $64 million bungalow in the affluent Queen Astrid Park area.