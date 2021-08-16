I walked through an enclave of 150 historic shophouses just off Singapore’s famous shopping street. It was clear to see why the homes are coveted by the city-state’s rich.

- Emerald Hill is a historic residential neighborhood tucked away in central Singapore.
- Once a nutmeg orchard, the area is known for its “Chinese Baroque” shophouses that are now multimillion-dollar homes.
- The area’s exclusivity is fueled by the fact that there are only 150 homes, according to local real-estate broker Kaizar Karkaria.
To preserve the neighborhood’s historic architecture, Singapore designated Emerald Hill a protected conservation area in 1989.
“Each shophouse, in essence, is a unique one-of-a-kind art piece, like a Monet or Mona Lisa which cannot be torn down, recreated, or changed from the outside,” Karkaria said. “The people who own them, essentially own a piece of Singapore’s history that can be passed down to future generations.”
Some of the homes currently for sale on Emerald Hill include a $14 million four-bedroom shophouse with a private car park and koi pond, and another shophouse for $12.5 million.
“However, knowing that you have received or you are able to purchase a shophouse on Emerald Hill is knowing that you are blessed to be able to have a coveted piece of Singapore’s architectural history,” he said.