Emerald Hill is an historic residential neighborhood tucked away between the skyscrapers in central Singapore. Once a nutmeg orchard, the area was “developed into a fashionable abode for wealthy Chinese and Straits-Chinese merchants and their families” in the early 1900s, according to Singapore’s Urban Redevelopment Authority. To preserve the neighborhood’s historic architecture, Singapore designated Emerald Hill a protected conservation area in 1989.

It’s just off Orchard Road, Singapore’s busiest and most famous shopping street, where the shopping centers are full of Louis Vuitton and Rolex boutiques. Source: Insider

Despite the hustle and bustle of the nearby shopping street, Emerald Hill exudes a certain calm. When I walked down Emerald Hill Road on a recent afternoon, it was quiet and serene, with only the occasional passing car or pedestrian.

The homes on Emerald Hill feature ornate facades and plasterwork and are part of an architectural style known as “Chinese Baroque,” according to Singapore’s Urban Redevelopment Authority. Homes in Emerald Hill typically sell for between 5 million and 18 million Singapore dollars, according to local real-estate broker Kaizar Karkaria Karkaria (between $3.7 million and $13.3 million). “Each shophouse, in essence, is a unique one-of-a-kind art piece, like a Monet or Mona Lisa which cannot be torn down, recreated, or changed from the outside,” Karkaria said. “The people who own them, essentially own a piece of Singapore’s history that can be passed down to future generations.”

This turquoise shophouse with brown shutters is listed as a rental for SG$18,000, or $13,275, per month. The renovation of the home cost SG$1 million, or nearly $800,000, according to the listing Some of the homes currently for sale on Emerald Hill include a $14 million four-bedroom shophouse with a private car park and koi pond, and another shophouse for $12.5 million.

Many of the homes on Emerald Hill feature pops of bright color. Many of the homes’ colorful tiles and panels feature Chinese motifs like birds and flowers , according to the Singapore National Heritage Board.

Most of the shophouses have continuous covered walkways known as “five-foot ways” thanks to their width of about five feet, which are often lined with chairs and plants. Source: Singapore National Heritage Board

Many of the homes have also retained their “pintu pagars,” or fence-like pairs of revolving doors. The presence of Ronald McDonald on Emerald Hill Road remains a mystery to the reporter. Katie Warren/Insider Source: Singapore National Heritage Board

As it meets Cairnhill Road, Emerald Hill Road does have a few apartment buildings – and the apartments don’t come cheap, either. In this building, 111 Emerald Hill , apartments sell for between $3.7 million and $5 million, while the apartments rent for between about $10,300 and $18,000 per month, according to listing database PropertyGuru.

Toward the other end of Emerald Hill near Orchard Road, some of the historic buildings have been transformed into cocktail or wine bars. A bar’s outdoor seating area on Emerald Hill Road. Katie Warren/Insider