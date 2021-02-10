Singapore's biggest penthouse just hit the market for $104 million, and it's made up of 5 combined residences. Take a look inside.

LIVSPACE The penthouse is larger than the one vacuum billionaire James Dyson bought for a record-breaking $US54 million in 2019.

Singapore’s largest penthouse has hit the market for S$138 million, or about $US103.7 million, Singapore’s Business Times first reported.

Known as the Marina Bay Penthouse Collection, the spread of five combined penthouses has more than 28,000 square feet of living space across five levels. It sits atop the Marina Bay Residences, a 54-floor condominium tower in central Singapore that overlooks the iconic Marina Bay Sands hotel.

Tristar Properties, the firm marketing the property, decided to combine the units into one listing because many of their clients had trouble finding a big enough penthouse in Singapore, Edwin Yip, an associate director at Tristar, told Insider.

“Tristar has worked with many Ultra High Net Worth (UHNW) overseas clients looking for luxury homes and we occasionally encountered clients commenting that even the biggest penthouses do not have enough bedrooms and space to accommodate their family needs,” Yip said.

The collection of penthouses is larger than the 21,000-square-foot penthouse atop Singapore’s Wallich Residence, which Dyson vacuum cleaner inventor James Dyson bought for $US54.2 million in July 2019, breaking Singapore’s condo record. The units still need to be combined with a network of internal staircases, Yip said.

Look inside Singapore’s sprawling super-penthouse.

Singapore’s largest penthouse just hit the market for S$138 million, or about $US103.7 million.

Google Maps A Google Maps street view of the Marina Bay Residences.

The “super-penthouse” spread is made up of five residences that occupy floors 50 through 54 of the Marina Bay Residences, a 54-floor tower in Singapore’s central district. The residences are down the street from the iconic Marina Bay Sands Hotel.

The penthouse offers prime views of the Marina Bay Sands, listing photos show.

Tristar Properties

It’s larger than the 21,000-square-foot penthouse at Singapore’s Wallich Residence, which occupies the top three stories of Singapore’s tallest building, the 64-floor Guoco Tower.

James Dyson, the inventor of the Dyson vacuum cleaner, paid $US54.2 million for the Wallich penthouse in July 2019. The purchase set a record for the most expensive condo ever sold in Singapore. He sold it at a loss in October 2020, for $US47 million.

The Marina Bay Penthouse Collection features high ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows for optimal views of the city and the bay.

Tristar Properties

Source: Tristar Properties

The collection’s largest unit is a three-story, 11,000-square-foot triplex penthouse.

Tristar Properties

Source: Business Times

The five units still need to be connected with internal staircases, Tristar associate director Edwin Yip told Insider.

Tristar Properties

Tristar hired Formwerkz Architects as the consultant for the design and feasibility study of the staircases, Yip told Insider.

The buyer will cover the cost of the staircases, which is estimated at about $US150,000 to $US225,000, he said.

The collection’s amenities include an 82-foot rooftop pool.

Tristar Properties

The building’s amenities include a lap pool and a children’s pool, a Jacuzzi, open-air pavilions, a gym and spa, a wine cellar, and a cigar lounge.

Who is likely to buy the lavish spread? The target buyers are ultra-high-net-worth individuals and family offices “looking for a multi-generation home or an opulent home,” Yip said.

LIVSPACE A virtual staging of the penthouse.

Family offices, which manage the wealth of super-rich families, are currently a booming business in Singapore.

In the past few months, Google cofounder Sergey Brin and hedge-fund billionaire Ray Dalio have set up family offices in Singapore. Dyson billionaire James Dyson had already established a family office in the city-state.

With 24 bedrooms, there would be no shortage of space for a multigenerational family in Singapore’s biggest penthouse.

LIVSPACE A virtual staging of the penthouse.

Source: Tristar Properties

Many overseas buyers appreciate the size of Singapore’s “Good Class Bungalows” — Singapore’s most coveted “landed” properties — but foreign buyers are largely restricted from buying them, Yip said.

LIVSPACE A virtual staging of the penthouse.

Tristar therefore refers to the Marina Penthouse Collection as “a Good Class Bungalow in the sky,” he said.

Four of the units are currently owned by family offices and the fifth is owned by a private investor, according to Tristar. When Tristar started working with the owners, the firm “saw a unique opportunity” to create the massive penthouse, Yip said.

In recent years, Singapore has seen a surge in demand for lavish homes like the Marina Bay Penthouse collection due to factors like the US-China trade war, social unrest in Hong Kong, and the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Tristar.

LIVSPACE A virtual staging of the penthouse.

“Singapore has clearly emerged as a safe haven during the pandemic for many UHNW individuals,” Yip told the Business Times, adding that wealthy foreign buyers have long been attracted by Singapore’s law tax rates and political stability.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.