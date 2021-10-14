A Singaporean man was given the death penalty after he was found with 2 pounds of cannabis on him

A cannabis sample. AP Photo/Steven Senne, File

A man in Singapore was given the death penalty after authorities found him with two pounds of cannabis.

Omar Yacob Bamadhaj, 41, was first sentenced to death in February, and his appeal was overturned by a court on Tuesday, Channel News Asia reported.

He was sentenced to death by hanging, the outlet said.

He was convicted of bringing at least two pounds of cannabis into Singapore in 2018 after he was found with it wrapped in foil and newspaper in the trunk of the car he was in while his dad was driving, the report said.

His lawyers said there was doubt over whether he knowingly brought the drugs into the city state. Bamadhaj argued in court that he didn’t know what was in the trunk, and that other people had put it there without him knowing, according to Channel News Asia.

But when he was first arrested, he had said that his acquaintances had convinced him to bring the substance into Singapore, and that he didn’t want to do it but needed the money, the report said.

He also argued at one point that drug enforcement officers had “coerced” him into an admission, saying an officer had threatened to punish both him and his father with a hanging if he refused to confess, Channel News Asia reported.

Possession, consumption, and the importing and exporting of cannabis is illegal in Singapore.

Singapore is known for its strict law enforcement, and human rights groups have long been critical of Singapore’s use of the death penalty.