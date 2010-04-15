You Thought Chinese GDP Was Impressive? They Don't Have Anything On Singapore

Photo: AP

11% Chinese GDP growth? Snooze.Now this is growth.



Bloomberg:

Singapore’s economy grew at its fastest rate in at least 35 years in the first three months of 2010, bouncing back from a contraction the previous quarter as manufacturing activity more than doubled.

Gross domestic product grew at an annualized, seasonally adjusted 32.1 per cent in the first quarter, the biggest leap since quarterly results began in 1975, the Trade and Industry Ministry said Wednesday.

Now that’s more like it.

