Indonesian Employees Are The Most Unhappy With Their Jobs

Employees from Indonesia and Singapore are among the most dissatisfied workers in the world.



According to a recent Accenture study, Indonesia ranked the lowest with only 18 per cent of respondents saying they’re satisfied with their work. Singapore came in a close second with 76 per cent of respondents reporting they’re dissatisfied with their jobs (via Asia One Business).

The top three factors that Singaporean employees value in their career are work-life balance, pay, and opportunities for career advancement. More men (38 per cent) than women (24 per cent) listed work-life balance as a priority, while more women valued compensation and benefits as their top preferences in work satisfaction.

Nearly half of all respondents said they had to sacrifice family time for their careers, reflecting a trend in other Asian countries like Malaysia and China.

In contrast, Swiss workers are the happiest in the world with 68 per cent of respondents saying they’re satisfied with their jobs.

