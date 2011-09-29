Tour A Fabulous New New Black And White Boutique Hotel In Singapore

Photo: Courtesy Pursuitist

When visiting Singapore, you can get inspired by the elegant and bold combination of black and white displayed in the fabulous Club Hotel.Located in a fashionable Singaporean location – at 28 Ann Siang Road – the 22-room luxury boutique hotel welcomes guests with an idealistic version of a two-coloured world.



Black and white meet in so many way in the design of this hotel – fascinating patterns and shapes were born from the desire to offer clients the purity and mystery that characterises the hotel’s rooms.

Each space is constructed to suit the guest’s needs and wishes – from the ground floor tapas bar to the rooftop skybar.

Over-sized sculptures and artifacts were displayed by the designers and a stylish blend of contemporary minimalism and antique design elements construct a fascinating interior design.

Colin Seah of Ministry of Design was the one who gave life to the hotel by creating a collection of spaces of outstanding modern elegance.

This post originally appeared on Pursuitist. Pursuitist is a curated list of the good things in life, an online travel, style, food and leisure destination showcasing remarkable experiences and products.

