Singapore is trying to entice business travellers to return with a luxury '4-star' bubble hotel to stay in for 14 days before entering the country

[email protected] The courtyard at [email protected]

Singapore is trying to bring business travel back with its new [email protected] initiative and the upcoming [email protected] “test-stay-work-meet” facility.

initiative and the upcoming “test-stay-work-meet” facility. Like any hotel, the facility will have a reception area, meeting rooms, self-serve Starbucks stands, and guestrooms.

But unlike any hotel, the facility will require frequent COVID-19 tests and contact tracing and will be testing the facility’s wastewater for early coronavirus detection, among other health protocols.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Singapore will be bringing business travel back this month with its new [email protected] initiative and upcoming [email protected] “test-stay-work-meet” facility.

The return of travel, whether business or leisure, remains in limbo as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in several countries. As a result, companies like Marriott have started offering a suite of protocols â€” including optional on-site COVID-19 tests â€” meant to bring back in person meetings and events during coronavirus pandemic times.

However, Singapore’s Ministry of Trade and Industry has gone a step further to pursue the [email protected] initiative, a full fledged facility that will “facilitate essential global business exchanges and support the revival of Singapore’s air hub status and hospitality sector,” according to a news release announcing the strategy.



Read more:





Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky predicts a wildly different future of travel and living thanks to the pandemic, and it sounds pretty great



Think of the [email protected] initiative and its upcoming [email protected] facility as a hotel with stricter health protocols. This entails frequent testing, contactless “GymPods,” and barriers that separate visitors from locals.

However, as dystopian as this may seem, renderings of the facility show it to be surprisingly similar to a normal hotel with a reception area, meeting rooms, self-serve Starbucks stands, and guestrooms.

“We studied business travel patterns before the pandemic, and designed the facility and program to meet the needs of businesses and business travellers in the region,” Robin Hu, head of Temasek’s sustainability and stewardship group, said in a statement on the news release. “[Our partners and us] hope to support the efforts to build national resilience during the pandemic, and make Singapore a global reference point on the restoration of air travel in a safe and secure manner.”



Read more:





Wealthy executives are ditching commercial travel for the ‘country club’ experience of private jets, and luxury destinations are pivoting to meet demand



Keep scrolling to see inside the planned [email protected] with the [email protected] initiative:

The future of business travel in Singapore isn’t as far out as it may seem.

[email protected] The entrance at [email protected]

The Ministry of Trade and Industry is now working with [email protected] to create the “world’s first Business Travel Exchange,” or BTX for short.

[email protected] The courtyard at [email protected]

The new facility was designed to “complement the Singapore government’s broader efforts to accelerate the resumption of regional and international business activities in a safe and calibrated manner,” according to the [email protected] press release.

[email protected] The work desk at [email protected]

The upcoming [email protected] is being developed by several companies, such as Temasek, Changi Airport Group, a real estate and hospitality group, a healthcare company, a venue and event planning firm, and an infrastructure development group.

[email protected] The courtyard at [email protected]

The first phase of the [email protected] will be located at two Singapore Expo convention halls just a short drive away from the Changi Airport.

[email protected] The entrance at [email protected]

The “test-stay-work-meet” facility’s first phase will include over 670 rooms and 170 meeting rooms that can accommodate up to 22 people.

[email protected] The meeting room at [email protected]

The initiative will be available to select officials, companies, and “high economic value travellers” for visits up to 14 days long.

[email protected] The guest room at [email protected]

According to the [email protected] news release, before the coronavirus pandemic, almost nine out of 10 business travellers that flew into Changi Airport stayed in Singapore for five or fewer days.

[email protected] The reception at [email protected]

Applications open mid-January and the first initiative participants will be able to travel to Singapore by the later half of this month.

[email protected] The reception at [email protected]

The final fully constructed facility — which is set to be completed halfway through the year — will have over 1,300 guest rooms and 340 meeting rooms.

[email protected] The guest room at [email protected]

Floor-to-ceiling airtight glass barriers will separate travellers from locals during any on-site meetings.

[email protected] The courtyard at [email protected]

Business travellers accustomed to luxury should have no fear of the facility. According to the news release, [email protected] provides “four-star accommodation.”

[email protected] A bathroom at [email protected]

Businesspeople and officials can come in groups of five, but won’t be allowed to socialise with other groups.

[email protected] The courtyard at [email protected]

The rates for stays under three days start at $US390 per night for an executive guestroom. This price then jumps to $US430 a night for a premier guestroom.

[email protected] A guest room at [email protected]

This price includes tests, three daily meals, and transport to and from the airport.

[email protected] The reception at [email protected]

Unsurprisingly, testing is a big priority at the facility, and [email protected] has set up rigorous testing schedules for its travellers.

[email protected] gi The courtyard at [email protected]

Travellers will have to undergo the initiative’s “health and testing protocols,” which include presenting a negative PCR test before heading to Singapore, taking another PCR test upon arrival, and then taking four additional rapid antigen tests for any for stays up to 14 days.

[email protected] The reception at [email protected]

Staff members working in the facilities will also be tested regularly.

[email protected] The courtyard at [email protected]

However, [email protected] is aiming to reduce contact between guests and workers by employing different tactics, such as “self-service meeting rooms” and meal drop-offs on shelves outside of the guests’ rooms.

[email protected] The courtyard at [email protected]

For extra precaution, this “living laboratory,” as [email protected] calls itself, will also test wastewater for COVID-19 and set up contact tracing inside the facility.

[email protected] The courtyard at [email protected]

The ventilation setups, entrances, and exits for both travellers and locals will be divided to prevent cross-contamination.

[email protected] The meeting room at [email protected]

If successful, the strategies used at [email protected] can be employed at other local destinations — such as hotels — to help the country better manage the coronavirus pandemic.

[email protected] The courtyard at [email protected]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.