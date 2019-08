From balcony gardens to swimming pool sky bridges, the Sky Habitat apartment complex in Singapore combines nature with modern architecture. It was designed by Safdie Architects and opened in April 2015.

Story and editing by Chelsea Pineda

Follow INSIDER Design on Facebook



Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.