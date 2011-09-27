GROSS: Singapore Airport Bathrooms Ask You To Rate Your Experience On A Touch Screen

Photo: via ESET ThreatBlog

We just stumbled across this bit of information about the bathrooms at Singapore’s airport, and found it so gross that we thought we would share.We haven’t been there ourselves, but according to Passenger Conners and the ESET ThreatBlog, the airport bathrooms are equipped with touch-screen computers that ask passengers to rate their restroom experience.



Somewhat ironic, considering the ultra-high-tech bathrooms also have “toilets that flush automatically, touch-free sinks, touch-free soap dispensers, and touch-free hand driers,” according to ESET ThreatBlog.

We should probably also mention that this airport has a butterfly garden and swimming pool–all in all, doesn’t sound like a bad place to wait for a flight, if you can avoid the potty gadgets.

