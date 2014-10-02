This Guy Cashed In All His Frequent Flyer Miles For An $US18,000 Trip In Singapore Airline's Incredible 'Suites Class'

First class can be plenty luxurious, but it’s nothing like Singapore Airline’s iconic Suites Class.
Travel blogger Derek Low recently cashed in his frequent flyer miles to purchase a $US18,125.30 round trip ticket in Suites Class, and thankfully he took lots of gorgeous photos of his journey.
From your own personal cabin and full-sized bed to private rooms and classy meals, you’ve never seen a classier way to fly in style.
Note: All photos used with permission.
The Private Room features vaulted ceilings and comfy chairs, and plenty of space to relax before boarding.
You can choose ahead of time what preferred title is, including 'King,' 'President,' and 'Princess.'
During layovers, you can use the 'Book the Cook' service to have a flight prepared and brought onboard so it's waiting for you.
