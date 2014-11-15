The World's Best Airline Has Some New Competition From China Airlines

Taiwan’s China Airlines recently took delivery of its first new Boeing 777-300ER. While the airline is keen on the new Boeing’s lightweight construction and increased fuel economy, what’s really going to thrill passengers is the upgraded interior.

For its new 777s, the Taipei-based airline has given its premium business class cabin and its premium economy seating a facelift. And the coach setup is now truly unique.

“The airline’s new 777-300ER represents the beginning of a new era for China Airlines and the people of Taiwan,” president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Aeroplanes Ray Conner said in a statement.

“A [with] the many Boeing models before it, we are confident that the 777-300ER will continue to help China Airlines open up new markets and expand its horizons, as they continue to achieve tremendous success.”

All in all, China Airlines’ new 777s will have seating for 358 passengers, with 40 in premium business, 62 in premium economy, and 256 in economy.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.