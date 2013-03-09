Singapore Airlines Really Does Have The Best Economy Seats In The World

Photo: Jennifer Polland/ Business Insider

Skytrax ranked Singapore Airlines the best economy class airline in the world in this year’s World Airline Awards.I recently flew economy class from New York City to Singapore (with a stop in Frankfurt) on Singapore Airlines, and saw for myself why the airline gets rave reviews.



What really helps the airline stand apart is not the seats or the food or even the entertainment (though it has all that), but the service. People who work for the airline are trained to treat passengers with respect and care — something that’s increasingly unusual these days.

We thought the day-long trip to Singapore would be unbearable. But even in economy class, it was surprisingly pleasant.

Disclosure: Our trip to Singapore, including travel and lodging expenses, was sponsored by the Singapore Tourism Board.

