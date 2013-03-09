Singapore Airlines Really Does Have The Best Economy Seats In The World

Photo: Jennifer Polland/ Business Insider
Skytrax ranked Singapore Airlines the best economy class airline in the world in this year’s World Airline Awards.I recently flew economy class from New York City to Singapore (with a stop in Frankfurt) on Singapore Airlines, and saw for myself why the airline gets rave reviews.
What really helps the airline stand apart is not the seats or the food or even the entertainment (though it has all that), but the service. People who work for the airline are trained to treat passengers with respect and care — something that’s increasingly unusual these days.
We thought the day-long trip to Singapore would be unbearable. But even in economy class, it was surprisingly pleasant.
Disclosure: Our trip to Singapore, including travel and lodging expenses, was sponsored by the Singapore Tourism Board.
Like most aeroplanes, you have to walk through business class before entering economy. It's easy to get jealous of the large, comfortable reclining seats and private pods.
Even in coach, the seats were fairly spacious. Each passenger gets a nice fluffy pillow and fleece blanket.
The first leg of the flight (to Frankfurt) was fairly empty. I got lucky and had a whole row to myself.
The aeroplane has nice touches like magazine racks filled with international publications for fliers to peruse.
There's a great selection of movies, including some of the recent Oscar picks, like Argo, Lincoln, and Silver Linings Playbook.
You can also peruse city guides for Singapore, New York, and other destinations they fly to, from Zagat.
For dinner on the first leg of the trip (to Frankfurt), I ordered the pan fried chicken with creamy herb sauce, vegetables and potatoes. It was surprisingly decent.
For lunch on the second leg of the trip (from Frankfurt to Singapore), I ordered the stir fried chicken with Chinese vegetables and noodles, which was tasty. I also appreciated small things, like the fact that they served us real utensils (and not the flimsy plastic kind).
