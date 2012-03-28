The World's Largest Passenger Jet Has Yet Another Problem

Singapore Airbus A380

Three hours into a flight to Frankfurt, a Singapore Airlines Airbus A380 was forced to turn around after experiencing engine trouble, Rhys Jones and Kevin Lim of Reuters report. The jet landed safely and passengers were put on a replacement flight. The cause of the problem is being investigated by Singapore Airlines and British engine maker Rolls-Royce after flight crew “reported a surge in one of the A380’s four Rolls-Royce Trent 900 engines” according to Reuters.



This isn’t the first time the world’s largest passenger airline has run into problems.

Technical issues with the A380s first arose in 2010 when one of the engines on a Qantas flight exploded mid-air forcing an emergency landing.

This February, the European Air Safety Agency ordered all Airbus A380s to be inspected after the manufacturer found wing cracks in at least two aircraft.

