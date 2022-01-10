Sinéad O’Connor blamed the Irish government for her 17-year-old son’s death, saying he was on suicide watch

Irish singer Sinead O’Connor shared news of her son’s death on Friday. Hayley Madden/Getty Images

Sinéad O’Connor said her son, who was found dead on Friday, was on “suicide watch” in a hospital.

She condemned Irish authorities and questioned how he was able to leave.

O’Connor’s 17-year-old son was hospitalized after multiple incidents of serious self-harm.

The Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor has blamed the Irish government for her son’s death, who she says was able to leave a hospital while on suicide watch.

The singer’s 17-year-old son, Shane, was found dead in Dublin on Friday, one day after he went missing, the police confirmed.

In a series of tweets, O’Connor said the teen was under suicide watch at Tallaght Hospital in Dublin when he went missing. She also criticized Ireland’s family-services agency, Tusla, as well as the national health authority, the Health Service Executive (HSE).

“Tusla and HSE to release dishonest ass covering statement in response to international questioning. A load of lies, refusals to accept responsibility. Couched as always in the omnipotent and false concern they claim to have for the privacy of the children who die on their watch,” the singer tweeted Saturday.

“I’m going to take private time now to grieve my son. When I am ready I will be telling exactly how the Irish State in the ignorant, evil, self-serving, lying forms of Tusla and the HSE enabled and facilitated his death,” she wrote in another tweet.

O’Connor previously said that her son was hospitalized following a number of incidents of serious self-harm. In one tweet, she wrote that he had apparently already planned his own funeral.

—Sinead The 1 And Only (@OhSineady) January 8, 2022

In another tweet, O’Connor said she had formally identified the 17-year-old’s remains.

“May God forgive the Irish State for I never will,” she added.

Tusla, the HSE, and Tallaght Hospital did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

An HSE spokesperson told The Guardian: “The HSE cannot comment on individual cases when to do so might reveal information in relation to identifiable individuals, breaching the ethical requirement on us to observe our duty of confidentiality.”

The Irish Times reported Monday that Shane’s death would be investigated by the country’s National Review Panel, which investigates serious child-safeguarding cases.

O’Connor had Shane with the Irish singer, Donal Lunny. She has three other children.