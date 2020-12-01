The mother of a Black teenager killed by a Florida deputy was shot at the boy's burial service

WFTV Medical authorities at Sincere Pierce’s burial service in Cocoa, Florida, on November 28, 2020, after his mother was shot.

Family and friends gathered on Saturday to bury Sincere Pierce, one of the teens shot and killed by a Florida county sheriff’s deputy earlier this month.

At the burial, Pierce’s 39-year-old mother was shot in the leg after a 16-year-old attendee accidentally fired off a weapon he was carrying, deputies told local outlets.

Both the unnamed teen and Pierce’s mother were shot in the leg and are expected to survive their injuries, sheriff’s officials said.

The teen is reportedly not cooperating with investigators, according to WFTV.

The mother of one of the Florida teens shot dead by a Brevard County Sheriff’s deputy earlier this month was herself shot on Saturday as she buried her son.

Family and friends gathered Saturday afternoon to bury 18-year-old Sincere Pierce at Riverview Memorial Gardens cemetery in Cocoa, Florida, according to WKMG.

Pierce and 16-year-old Angelo Crooms were shot and killed on November 13, during a confrontation with two Brevard County Sheriff’s deputies.

At the burial service on Saturday, a single gunshot rang out as mourners started placing flowers on Pierce’s casket, and the teen’s mother, 39-year-old Quasheda Pierce, yelled out in pain, WKMG reported.

Mourners rushed to their cars and fled the scene, with some helping Pierce to a minivan before medical responders arrived and took her to the hospital, according to WKMG.

WFTV Brevard County Sheriff’s deputies told local media that the single shot was fired accidentally by a 16-year-old mourner, who was also injured.

Brevard County Sheriff’s deputies were on the scene within five to ten minutes, and an initial investigation found that the gunshot was fired by a 16-year-old attendee, according to WKMG.

The gunshot hit his leg, before going on to strike Pierce’s leg, deputies told WKMG.

Both of their injuries are said to be non-life-threatening,WFTV reported.

The 16-year-old who fired the shot â€” whose name has not been released â€” is reportedly not cooperating with investigators, according to WFTV.

After the investigation is completed, the results will be forwarded to the State’s Attorney for possible charges, WFTV reports.

Meanwhile, the families of Sincere Pierce and Angelo Crooms are disputing the official account of their deaths.

Sheriff Wayne Ivey previously said that deputies thought the vehicle the teens were driving the night they were killed had been stolen, but an attorney for the Pierce and Crooms families said that they had permission to use the car and said it was a case of mistaken identity, according to Florida Today.

Ivey released dashcam footage of the shooting, showing the vehicle the teens were driving backing out of a driveway and driving towards Deputy Jafet Santiago-Miranda, who yelled multiple times at them to stop the car.

Ivey wrote in a Facebook post that Santiago-Miranda “was then forced to fire his service weapon in an attempt to stop the deadly threat of the car from crashing into him.”

But the family believes that the video shows that the teens were trying to evade the deputy, not hit him, according to Florida Today.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting of Crooms and Pierce, and both officers involved in the confrontation have been placed on paid administrative leave while that takes place, according to Ivey’s Facebook post.

