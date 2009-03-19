Since When Does Katie Couric Do Infomercials? (CLIP)

A reader pointed us to something called the “Automotive Broadcasting Network” from the Brothers Media Group and CBS. It’s basically CBS TV content repackaged for car dealership waiting rooms.



It’s probably a smart product, but by pitching it as TV without all the depressing automotive industry news, this infomercial makes it sound ridiculous. Also: Since when does Katie Couric do infomercials?



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.