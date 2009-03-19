US

Since When Does Katie Couric Do Infomercials? (CLIP)

Nicholas Carlson

A reader pointed us to something called the “Automotive Broadcasting Network” from the Brothers Media Group and CBS. It’s basically CBS TV content repackaged for car dealership waiting rooms.

It’s probably a smart product, but by pitching it as TV without all the depressing automotive industry news, this infomercial makes it sound ridiculous. Also: Since when does Katie Couric do infomercials?

