It's Official: Tim Geithner Has Been Vindicated For Writing "Welcome To The Recovery"

Joe Weisenthal
Geithner

On August 3, Tim Geithner published an op-ed in the NYT titled Welcome To The Recovery, and he was widely mocked since that was near the peak of the belief that we were on the verge of a double dip.

But has he been vindicated?

It looks like it. Since then all kinds of indicators have suggested that we are in exactly what Geithner called it: a recovery.

The S&P 500 is up 6.1%

The NASDAQ is up nearly 10%

Retail stocks have gone up 25%.

Initial jobless claims have been falling nicely

Auto sales have rocketed straight higher

Retail sales have been up, up, up

Want more good news?

Click here for 10 economic facts we can all be thankful for >

