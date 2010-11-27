It's Official: Tim Geithner Has Been Vindicated For Writing "Welcome To The Recovery"

On August 3, Tim Geithner published an op-ed in the NYT titled Welcome To The Recovery, and he was widely mocked since that was near the peak of the belief that we were on the verge of a double dip.



But has he been vindicated?

It looks like it. Since then all kinds of indicators have suggested that we are in exactly what Geithner called it: a recovery.

